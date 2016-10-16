On Oct. 14, three men in Kansas, dubbing themselves “The Crusaders,” were charged with planning domestic terroristic attacks on an apartment complex and mosque used by Muslim immigrants from Somalia.

Curtis Allen, Gavin Wright, and Patrick Stein were arrested for planning a terrorist attack for Nov. 9, the day following Election Day. The investigation by the federal government, led by Attorney General Tom Beall for eight months using a confidential informant, showed that the group stockpiled firearms and ammunition, and planned to explode bombs hidden in vehicles surrounding the apartment complex in Garden City, Kansas. Their plan was inspired by the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. It was also noted that the group wrote a manifesto about their beliefs, which they planned to publish after the attack. In their own words, their goal was to “wake people up,” and that could only be done through “a bloodbath.”

Other points made through the confidential informant include Stein saying, “The only good Muslim is a dead Muslim,” and incidents of harassing Muslim women in traditional wear with talk of rape. Allen, Wright, and Stein were a part of the larger Kanas Security Force and the Crusaders. Their affidavit highlighted that the group’s focus was to “support and espouse sovereign citizen, anti-government, anti-Muslim, and anti-immigration extremist beliefs.”

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton lauded the actions of law enforcement, saying that, “This plot is an affront to all Americans. We must stand firm in fighting terror and rejecting hateful and decisive rhetoric – and we must do it together.” Republican nominee Donald Trump has yet to address the plot as of press time, but it was noted that Allen showed support for him.