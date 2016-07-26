Germany has week filled with attacks

In the past few days, Germany has experienced multiple major terrorist-like attacks. Controversially, the attacks Syrian refugees performed may or may not have been influenced by ISIS. This has led to major backlash and criticism towards Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Open Door immigration plan for Syrian refugees. The events, chronologically listed below are as follows:

84 people in Nice, France, were killed while celebrating Bastille Day (July 14) After Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel drove a cargo truck into a crowd. On July 18, a 17-year-old from Pakistan, who was seeking asylum, carried out a mass slashing attack on a train. Using a knife and axe, he injured four people, after fleeing the train. He was eventually shot and killed by German police. It is believed that he was inspired by ISIS propaganda, calling himself a martyr. It cannot be determined whether it was a direct order from ISIS, though ISIS did claim responsibility for the attack. The four victims remain in the hospital, and one is in an induced coma. On July 22, an 18-year-old German-Iranian, born and raised in Germany, opened fire in a shopping district in Munich. This attack wound up killing at least nine people (mostly children), and injuring 16 others. He then killed himself. It was reported that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”, meaning “God is great” in Arabic. It is believed that the attacker suffered from mental illness, and was obsessed with researching mass killings, including visiting Winnenden, a town in Germany that had a mass school shooting in 2009. It is also believed that he planned out the attack at least a year prior, and had no connections to Syrian refugee immigration. On July 24, a 21-year-old Syrian man, seeking asylum, killed a 45-year-old woman from Poland with a machete in Reutlingen. The attacker had previous counts of property theft and assault against him. Also on July 24, a 27-year-old Syrian suicide bomber, who was rejected asylum and was to be deported to Bulgaria, injured 15 people in an attack at the Ansbach Open music festival in Ansbach. The attacker recorded a message, pledging allegiance to ISIS and vowing revenge against Germans for killing Muslims. He used a makeshift explosive packed into a backpack, with nails and other sharp, metal objects intended to fly into the crowd.