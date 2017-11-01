Jordan Peele and Spike Lee are making a KKK movie

Get Out. Malcolm X. What do the two groundbreaking films have in common? The minds behind them, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, continue to push the boundaries of “safe” cinema, and have successfully increased the recognition of racial injustice through their films. Lee and Peele have now joined forces to create a new piece of moving cinema, one that sheds light on the racist ideologies that unfortunately exist all over the world. In 1992, Spike Lee’s Malcolm X immersed audiences across the nation in a misunderstood piece of history, and at the start of this year, we were introduced to Peele’s powerful movie. “Get Out”. Hailed an extraordinary piece, audiences were stunned that behind such an intense thriller, a background of racism and injustice were being contextualized through the characters. Black Klansman shoots this fall and stars Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington, who is set to play the lead. Lee is directing and producing, while Peele is producing alongside his production company with co-producers Sean McKittrick, Shaun Redick, and Raymond Mansfield. The film the true story of Ron Stallworth, based on his 2014 memoir of his experience as an African American Chicago police detective who goes undercover and enlists in the local KKK. In 1978, Stallworth answered an ad in the newspaper looking for new Klan members, and was accepted into the chapter. He pretended to be a white member over the phone, and sent his police partner to in person meetings in place of him. During this time, he organized sabotages of the Klan’s activities undercover, and ended up rising to the rank of head of the KKK’s local chapter.

Spike Lee and Jordan Peele continue to be pioneers in exposing the prevalent issues of discrimination through entertainment that are imperative to share with the rest of the world in a time of utmost confusion. Black Klansman comes at an appropriate time (though the pair has been working on the film for two years), and as racial injustice and harmful ideologies expand their platform, this film is a step forward in the fight to denounce racism and show the lack of tolerance that exists towards those who uphold ideas of unjustifiable hatred.

