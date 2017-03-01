Leave your wallet at home and head to Brookfield Place

Brookfield Place has announced that they will hold free movies in their atrium, entitled “Pictures Under the Palms,” referencing the multitude of tall palm trees scattered throughout the space. The weekly movie event started on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and will continue until mid-March. Avid film buffs and New Yorkers in need of a little entertainment can head down to Brookfield Place at 220 Vesey St. in the Financial District. University students can even avoid the brisk winter air by taking the underground pathway connecting Fulton Street, the Oculus, and Brookfield Place.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, viewers enjoyed the 2014 Marvel movie “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which was directed by James Gunn and starred Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana. This film follows Peter Quill and his intergalactic team of criminals through space in their quest to stop the evil Ronan from taking over the universe.

Coming up on March 1, Brookfield Place will be streaming “Midnight in Paris,” which was released in 2011 and directed by revered director Woody Allen. This film also has a star-studded cast including Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams. Wilson plays a screenwriter who, on a trip to Paris to visit his fiancée’s family, finds himself traveling back in time to the 1920s at midnight.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” will be shown on March 8. The movie was released in 2000, starring Yun-Fat Chow, Michelle Yeoh and Zhang Ziyi, with Ang Lee directing. The movie is about two warriors in pursuit of a stolen sword who are led to a nobleman’s young daughter who is facing challenges in her life.

The final film on March 15 will be selected by the audience. The options are “O Brother, Where Art Thou” (dirs. Joe and Ethan Coen), “Romeo + Juliet” (dir. Luhrmann), and “Moonrise Kingdom” (dir. Anderson). Every movie will begin at seven in the evening, but be sure to arrive at least a half an hour early to get good seats. Or, if you have the time, arrive at 5:30, because each film will have a DJ party beforehand, each week featuring a different local DJ.

While free popcorn is offered in addition to the free movie, there are many locations to get food in the mall. Sprinkles Cupcakes will satisfy your sweet tooth, while more savory and substantial options like Parm (Italian-American Cuisine), Dos Toros (Tacos), and Little Muenster (Grilled Cheese) can last you the whole movie.