LIVE: First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years

Happy Eclipse Day! Today, starting at around 12:05 PM EDT in Oregon, a solar eclipse will be visible in the continental United States for the first time since Feb. 24, 1979. This particular eclipse, however, is the first total eclipse that will be visible from the coast to coast since 1918. This exact phenomenon will not occur again until April 8, 2024.

In an effort to record the event, NASA is broadcasting live from various points throughout the path of totality—that is, the 70-mile-wide path that stretches from Oregon to South Carolina in which onlookers will experience the total eclipse of the sun by the moon—and has teamed up with Facebook so that even those outside the path of totality will be able to witness the event. The broadcast is embedded below.

Watch live video from nasa on www.twitch.tv

NASA continues to warn people against looking directly at the sun during the eclipse, as the light can cause terrible damage to the eyes and lead to blindness. As such, they recommend that those intending to watch the eclipse purchase eclipse glasses, which will filter the sun’s UV rays and protect your eyes. The American Astronomical Society has compiled this list of reputable vendors and brands to purchase eclipse glasses from. You can also access STAR_net’s map of libraries giving away free pairs here.

For more information about the solar eclipse, including tips for using eclipse glasses, other ways to view the eclipse without them, and a map of the path of totality, visit NASA’s website here.