The new “Will & Grace” and the trend of bringing shows back

No you didn’t take a time machine back to 1998 and you aren’t dreaming. Will and Grace returned to NBC Sept. 28 and people are lost their shit. After 11 years the popular show is finally making a comeback and picked up right where it left off. However, many are skeptical that this revamp will not remind fans of the original show they fell in love with and could end up being another revival flop.

The show revolves around the lives of roommates Will Truman and Grace Adler and their crazy adventures in New York. The show received great ratings and continues to have a large following; but, as many people have discovered, remakes are not all that. In 2016, Netflix premiered Fuller House a spin off of the original series, Full House, and it was a disaster. Yes, we all loved the corny, silly, and light hearted humor of the 80’s but trying to bring it back in one of the worst years in history? Keep it. There are various people who feel indifferent towards reboots such as Junior Chad Nowlan.

“Reboots are not for me personally, but it is generating new interest in older shows,” Nowlan said.

It is easy to see why reboots aren’t always successful. By taking characters from a beloved show and trying to incorporate them into the current culture is extremely difficult. Topanga isn’t going to talk about police brutality in America. Uncle Joey isn’t going to talk about White Supremacy. But we still can hope that Will and Grace will tackle some of the real world issues. With the shows past history and its incorporation of the LGBTQ and its social relevance, I hope and pray that this comeback will make fans happy and keep me from degrading another television show.

Photo courtesy of Billboard