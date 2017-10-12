The Pace Press 2017 Guide To An Amazing Halloween

Stuck on plans for the Halloween season? The Pace Press has scavenged the buzz in New York City’s fall festivities and these are the best of the best. Here are five events happening this fall, soon to be added to your Halloween plans.

New York City’s Annual Village Halloween Parade

Described as “the nation’s most wildly creative public participatory event in the greatest city in the world,” this event will make your Halloween memorable! So hit a Halloween store and dress up in your best costume (or else you won’t be allowed to march in the parade).

The procession lines up at Sixth Ave and Canal St and rolls out from seven to nine at night on Oct. 31. North and west entrances to Sixth Ave will be blocked off by 6:30 P.M., so join the line from East Broome, Sullivan and Canal streets east of Sixth Ave.

Just because you aren’t wearing a costume doesn’t mean you can’t participate! Get to Sixth Ave early and grab a lookout spot before the parade rolls out. Come out and experience a ghoulishly good night!

Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade

The Village Halloween Parade is fun and all, but does it have a plethora of puppies in adorable outfits? For that, you’ll have to head to the East Village for this annual dog parade. The costumes are creative and unbelievably adorable–no surprise given the thousands of dollars’ worth in prizes for Best in Show. The parade happens on 7th Street to 10th Street between Ave A and B on Oct. 21 at noon with a suggested donation of five dollars. All dog lovers should mark this one on their calendars!

The Great Jack O’ Lantern Blaze

This is one of the best things to do in the fall in New York. What is more in the Halloween mood than witnessing an army of more than 7,000 glowing pumpkins? This is the tristate area’s most spirited Halloween happening, with the most impressive and intricately carved pumpkins shining along the river near Van Cortlandt Manor.

There are also stargazing opportunities inside the Pumpkin Planetarium, flying ghosts and a special appearance by Sleepy Hollow’s Headless Horseman.

The Great Jack O’ Lantern Blaze is available only for select dates during the week and on weekends. This year’s event dates are Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1, Oct. 5-9, Oct. 12-31, Nov. 2-5, Nov. 9-12, and Nov. 24-25. It is located at 525 S Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson, NY, just a few train stations out of Grand Central. It is definitely worth the train ticket.

You can see the full schedule and purchase tickets ($16–$25) here.

Note: Advanced tickets are required. Tickets for the public went on sale Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. This event sells out quickly, so make sure to grab your tickets soon!

Candlelight Ghost Tours of Manhattan’s Most Haunted House

You may not know, but people used to live in a building now called the Merchant’s House Museum. The residents died…but they may not have moved on to the afterlife. This 50-minute tour reveals the dark, haunted past of this old house. Come visit for a haunted Halloween on Oct. 20th through the 31st. It will run you $40 on 29 E 4th St, but can you really put a price on seeing spirits? History buffs and ghost-hunters alike should head for this tour.

Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Flotilla

Celebrate the Halloween season at one of the best parks in the city for fall foliage: Central Park. Listen to ghost stories, check out a costume parade, and get creative by carving a pumpkin. Best of all, the event is free, which is great news for broke University students. After the festivities, the Central Park Conservancy will partake in a traditional Pumpkin Flotilla, where 50 Jack O’ Lanterns will take sail across the Harlem Meer at twilight. Enter on 110th Street at Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd. (Seventh Ave) at 4:00 P.M. on Oct. 29 to take part in the fall festivities

Happy Halloween planning!

Photo courtesy of Time Out