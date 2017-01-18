“Rick and Morty” season three further delayed

Co-creator of “Rick and Morty” Justin Roiland has announced a delay for season three. On Jan. 4, 2017, he tweeted, “As far as I know (and I would know) Season Three does not air January 9.” First aired on Adult Swim in 2013, “Rick and Morty” vocalizes raunchy, vulgar humor with a taste of intergalactic existentialism.

The season two finale, which left every “Rick and Morty” fan with an ambiguous cliffhanger for our beloved Rick, aired on Oct. 4, 2015, spurring a lot of reflection and fan theories in the long break before new episodes were to air. In early January, Adult Swim released a teaser video for season three, disclosing a timeline that confused fans with its inconsistency from the last season’s cliffhanger.

One of the staff creators in the video noted that while the teaser was being presented, “the entire chat came to a complete halt, people stopped typing.” The teaser featured Rick and his all-too-familiar urge to tear Morty from his typical school day and catapult him into one of his bizarre adventures, usually involving his portal gun and his space cruiser. According to News Everyday, this new upcoming season involves an escape from intergalactic imprisonment with the help of Morty, Rick’s grandson, reuniting the duo once again.

In December 2016, Roiland appeared on an interview podcast by Ethan and Hila Klein of H3H3 Productions. The topic of the season’s release date came to question. Roiland admitted, “I can’t say for two reasons: I don’t know and also because I shouldn’t say.” Roland touches upon Rick and Morty’s creation story and the origin of his inspiration. As a fan of “Back to the Future,” Roiland incorporated Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly from the film into his own short animated film as a “bad impression.” Later winning the 2006 Channy’s Award, he created “The Real Animated Adventures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly.”

Throughout 2016, “Rick and Morty” extended through different platforms including comic books and musical albums featuring songs from the show. A comic book series was curated featuring stories like “Wubba Lubba Dub Dub of Wall Street” and “Ball Fondlers Special,” which originated from the TV series itself.

Roiland, who was featured as a voice actor on Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time” as Lemongrab and Lemonhope, voices both Rick and Morty throughout the entirety of the show. Dan Harmon, also a co-creator of “Rick and Morty,” was involved in writing “Community” which first premiered in 2009 on NBC. A claymation series has been released featuring Rick and Morty, but after nearly a year and a half, fans are still awaiting the new season.