Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line has changed the future of makeup inclusivity

A single glimpse at the reviews of Rihanna’s new Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, one of the centerpiece products from her brand new Fenty Beauty line, proves that Rihanna is a quadruple threat: she can sing, she can dance, she can act, and she can formulate some killer makeup. The highlighter has 753 five-star reviews, and 89 four-star reviews out of 891 reviews.

With over forty shades of foundation in the line, Rihanna has made a makeup line that includes products for the palest people and the darkest-skinned people, and everyone in between, a first for a celebrity-backed makeup line. “You never know, so you want people to appreciate the product and not feel like: ‘Oh that’s cute, but it only looks good on her,’” the singer said when describing the thought process that went into perfecting the line, which has now sold out of the darkest shades, proving that dark-skinned women and men do not have many products that match their skin tone, which is inexcusable. If the sales keep up, Fenty Beauty has an excellent chance of becoming the bestselling celebrity makeup line in history. The products have received rave reviews compared to those of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s makeup lines, specifically for its wide range of shades and quality.

The bestselling products from the initial release include cream-to-powder “skinsticks,” intended for use as lipstick, highlight, or eye shadow, the “Killawatt Freestyle Highlight,” a metallic highlight powder that comes in silver, gold, and copper shades for makeup-wearers of all skin tones, and

“Invisimatte” shine-reducing powder. Rihanna’s tremendous fan base has taken to supporting her products, and have taken over Twitter announcing their gratitude to Rihanna for adding something to their daily makeup routines.

Beauty fanatic Krystal Robertson, who is albino and has no skin pigment, expressed her thankfulness for the makeup in a viral YouTube video. “It actually means the world that she not only made a diversity of shades for all women of color, but she brought us all together,” Robertson said, “When I was in Sephora, all the women were doing swatches, complimenting each other, and giving advice for how the Trophy Wife highlighter could also be used as an eyeshadow.”

On September 10th, after Fenty Beauty took over the makeup world, somewhat-infamous Kylie Jenner-backed makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics, tweeted a photo of a black model wearing a new shade of lipstick, and received so much criticism for their choice to be inclusive only when prompted, that the company deleted the tweet.

Along with her contribution to the beauty industry, Rihanna also hosted her third annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14th, and raised over five million dollars to support global access to education, for which she received the 2017 Harvard Humanitarian of the Year award in February.

