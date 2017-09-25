Runway Rundown: A recap of NYFW’s biggest moments

September 7th-13th marked New York’s annual Fashion Week. While hosting some of the most brilliant and influential designers, New York City also opened its arms to new and up and coming designers and models alike.

On Saturday, September 16th Soni Soho, a new and talented designer, hosted her very first show above a popular art gallery. She welcomed fresh faces to her runway, introducing new young women to the modeling and fashion industry. The show was small, creating an intimate environment of high end quality for the audience, models, and even the nervous production team behind the scenes. The designs consisted of a black and white theme that begged the illusion traditional but trendy. Of course the small but exclusive after party was a hit and a way for models and designers to network themselves. This modern art gallery was beautiful and contained pieces the price of college tuition. Soni Soho gracefully introduced herself to Manhattan and hopefully there will be more in store for her, her designs and her models here in New York.

Also new to the fashion scene is Remington Williams. Williams, while working her local job at Chipotle, happened to be discovered by a scout and not too long after one of Calvin Klein’s designers, Raf Simmons, personally showed her how to walk down the runway for his show. Walking for both Marc Jacobs and Sies Marjan, this young woman is now living her New York dream.

Another new and very young model exploring one of the world’s greatest cities is Kaia Gerber. Gerber, destined for the runway, was not discovered in a Chipotle but rather is closely related to a name that may sound familiar; Cindy Crawford. Yes, Gerber is the daughter of Crawford so basically modeling is in her genes and her jeans. Gerber may have been born with a silver spoon but the facts are undeniable; at sixteen she totally dominated New York’s Fashion Week, which is of course every young girl’s dream. With big names like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, Gerber strutted for Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, Rihanna, and Calvin Klein making the name Kaia Gerber mean more than just the daughter of a beautiful supermodel. There is slight jealously that Gerber at just sixteen has accomplished more than the average person and she had it laid out for her by her mother, but she really did bring life to the runway and the streets of New York with her vibrant personality and passion for fashion. This won’t be the last New York sees of Gerber. Let’s hope she continues to bring actual talent to the table and that she’s not just another child born into the spotlight (Hint hint; Kendall Jenner).

This busy, expensive, fun, classic, and iconic week has come to an end. The popular designers included some fresh faces in their shows and some new designers had the chance to familiarize themselves with this wonderful city. Long and loose dresses seem to be a common theme so we’ll see how that sticks here in New York and until the next NYFW.

Photo courtesy of People