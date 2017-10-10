“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” is making a return

You may want to sit down.

You may want to remind yourself, that it’s only television, and it doesn’t matter; but, as we know, it does matter.

Before The CW began airing the Archie-comics-turned-melodramatic-teen-horror-series, Riverdale, this year, fans of the original comic were displeased. Even with season two gearing up for its October premiere, and a 7.8-star rating on IMDB, critics of the show remain insistent that Archie, the beloved, two-timing redhead, should have remained in mom and pop comic book stores and off of big TV networks.

Those critics had no idea what was coming.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, originally a featured character in the Archie comics and eventually the protagonist of an animated TV series and best known for its 70’s adaptation starring Melissa Joan Hart, is following in the footsteps of her carrot-topped neighbor, Archie, and will be resurrected as a new horror series, titled The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in 2019.

No casting decisions have been made public, but it’s safe to say that Melissa Joan Hart won’t be reprising her role, and that Riverdale favorites, played by KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Suite Life of Zack and Cody veteran Cole Sprouse, are sure to make crossover appearances.

The CW isn’t new to spin-offs; their The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals, an Emmy-nominated prequel series, launched in 2013 and is gearing up for a fifth season. In June of this year, the network announced a Supernatural spinoff was on the way, although few casting decisions have been released. Perhaps The CW’s most expensive franchise of spinoffs is their “Arrowverse,” a family of shows that began with superhero series Arrow and has expanded to include The Flash, Vixen, and Legends of Tomorrow.

The CW’s history with successful spinoffs and the inarguable success of Riverdale should leave views content, and trustful that Sabrina has potential. For fans of the comics or the original 70’s series; it may be either a fun recreation of the classic character, or a letdown. Either way, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is The CW’s next big thing, and Riverdale fans have a lot of on-screen magic to look forward to.

Photo courtesy of TVLine