Trump finally gets Cruz’s endorsement

Earlier this week, former Republican presidential nominee Ted Cruz from Texas endorsed Donald Drumpf for president after previously stating that he would not stand behind Drumpf if were he to win the nomination. During a GOP debate earlier this year, each candidate was asked if they would back Drumpf to which each nominee responded that they would, in order to prevent Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton from winning in November. Cruz later on went to say how he could never stand behind someone as incompetent as Drumpf. As November approaches, many members of the GOP have realized that backing Drumpf is a crucial step in ensuring a Republican is in the White House come 2017.

Cruz’s endorsement came only two days before the very first Presidential Debate. Ted Cruz wrote on his Facebook wall “Our country is in crisis. Hillary Clinton is manifestly unfit to be president, and her policies would harm million of Americans; Donald Drumpf is the only thing standing in her way.” Cruz added, “If Clinton wins, we know with 100% certainty- that she would deliver on her left-wing promises, with devastating results for our country. My conscience tells me I must do whatever I can to stop that.” Cruz has previously been apart of the #NeverTrump Campaign in which GOP senators and others voiced their concerns over a Drumpf presidency, stating that everyone should vote with their conscience. Cruz again went on to remind the public that even though he was a part of the #NeverTrump campaign he was always a part of the #NeverHillary campaign.

Ted Cruz has come under fire for his Drumpf endorsement from many GOP Republicans along with others such as conservative radio talk show host Glenn Beck. Beck, who had previously supported Cruz during his campaign for presidency earlier this year, had many choice words for Cruz over his endorsement. Beck went as far as to tell his listeners that he apologizes for ever backing Cruz in the first place. Beck also speculated that Cruz caved under the pressure of the GOP. Cruz responded by saying that his words against Drumpf were a tactic used in order to lure Republican Americans away from Drumpf during the months where the primaries were taking place, saying that since there is no more hope left for other candidates at this moment, it behooves Cruz to back Drumpf. Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus reminded Senator Cruz weeks ago about the pledge each 2016 Republican candidate signed at the Republican National Convention, stating that it did not look good that Cruz had gone back on his initial word in support of Drumpf.

University Student Gabrielle Garcia says, “It’s so typical, a politician going back on their word, flip flopping all over the place. Cruz is going to say what ever is convenient for him at the moment; he doesn’t see the consequences it could possibly have to the people he’s supposed to represent, all he cares about is himself.” It seems as though Cruz also may have had some personal and political reasons for inevitably supporting Drumpf. Of the most important policies that Cruz had backed, Drumpf has come out in support of repealing Obamacare, national security, and immigration- all of which Cruz focused on during his campaign.

Supreme Court picks seem to be another issue Cruz would likely have interest in. Drumpf has recently expanded a list of possible nominees for Supreme Court justice. Cruz voicing his support for the candidate would likely get him on Drumpfs good side should he win the presidency. Pace University Student and registered Republican Rulla Marjieh believes that Ted Cruz based his endorsement solely around the fact that Drumpf could name him as a possible Supreme Court nominee, something that could appeal to Cruz as he was a lawyer for a few years and worked for Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist in the past. Cruz has much to gain from a Drumpf presidency as well as the fact that Tea Party member Mike Pence was picked as Drumpfs Vice Presidential candidate. This means a lot for Cruz who is a super conservative right wing Republican.

Only time will tell if Cruz’s endorsement for Drumpf will be worthwhile.