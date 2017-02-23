Trump removes Obama’s policies on transgender rights

To very little public surprise, the Trump administration has rolled back protections for transgender students, even after the president made a promise to stand by the LGBTQ community in his RNC acceptance speech this July.

At the RNC, Trump boldly stated that as president, “[he] will do everything in [his] power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology.” While the comment was specifically targeted at victims of the Pulse nightclub attacks in Orlando last June, Trump has brought the hateful ideologies home with his recent choice to remove President Obama’s federal guidelines allowing trans teens to use the school bathroom corresponding with the gender they identify with. Now trans students must instead use the bathroom of the gender they were assigned at birth.

The Justice and Education Departments defended the removal with a statement that diminishes the impact it will have on trans students, saying that the choice was made to put a stop to the various lawsuits against schools based on bathroom policies. Of course, this call will likely create bigger problems for trans students than the lawsuits caused for lawyers, but the Trump administration, following its trend of putting human rights second, seems to have no problem doing so.

The tag #ProtectTransKids trended worldwide, with statements from celebrities, politicians, and activists

opposing Trump’s disregard for trans students, continuing to show that among the protests and backlash Trump has received since Election Day, Americans will not back down against the new administration.