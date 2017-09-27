All of The Upcoming Book To Movie Adaptations Worth Seeing

“Murder on the Orient Express”

Best-selling author Agatha Christie’s novel sees itself transformed onto the big screens once again in November, in the film directed by Kenneth Branagh. A luxurious train ride through Europe turns the lives of thirteen passengers upside down, when a man is killed on board. On a train trapped in feet of snow, a renowned detective races to find the murderer, where everyone is considered a suspect. The recently released trailer shows an A-List cast; Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Penelope Cruz, to name a few. If you like crime, vibrant characters, or the elegant side of Europe in the 1930’s, this is the movie for you.

Release Date: November 10, 2017

“The Mountain Between Us”

Academy Award winning actress Kate Winslet stars alongside Idris Elba (known for the British crime series “Luther”) as two strangers who must endure the harsh climate of the snowy mountains after they suffer a plane crash. Adapted from Charles Martinare’s book, the two are forced to venture across the terrain and dangerous conditions to get back to civilization. Relying on each other (and a cute dog!) to make it home, they soon learn what it takes to survive, forming an undeniable bond along the way.

Release Date: October 6, 2017

“Let It Snow”

Metaphors. Infinities. Maps. Labyrinths. Did you miss John Green? He has been in the media lately, with one of his new books coming out in October, as well as a movie adaptation of the novel he co-wrote with Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle set to come out in November. “Let It Snow” is a Christmas themed collection of three short stories, each written by its respective author, whose character’s lives intertwine intricately during a Christmas Eve snowstorm. A good read now that the cold weather is coming, and a great read for anyone who loves reading about the unattainable holiday romance that only exists in books and movies!

Release Date: November 22, 2017

“A Wrinkle in Time”

Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved story of a high school student named Meg, transported through time and space alongside her younger brother and friend to find her scientist father who has been taken by “evil forces” arrives in theaters in March of next year. Three powerful beings (portrayed by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Oprah), all guide Meg in the difficult, and at times scary, search for her father. A transformative journey through the unknown that will leave audiences mesmerized. A must see.

Release Date: March 9. 2018

“The Death Cure”

In the film adaptation of the final installment of The Maze Runner trilogy, Thomas, played by The Dylan O’Brien ventures to find a cure for the deadly disease that turns people into zombies. Fans of the Maze Runner series bid goodbye with this action-packed thriller, hoping for a movie just as exciting as the previous two.

Release Date: January 26, 2018

“Red Sparrow”

Ballerina Dominika Egorova, played by Jennifer Lawrence, must come to a decision after she suffers an injury that ends her dancing career. She joins the Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service, and graduates as the most advanced sparrow. Soon after, she meets renowned CIA agent, who enlists her help. Like Black Swan meets Bourne, Lawrence returns to the big screens once again in another dark movie, one that is sure to leave audiences hooked.

Release Date: March 2, 2018

“The Bell Jar”

Those who know Literature, know Sylvia Plath. The Bell Jar, the only novel ever written by Plath, is scheduled for release sometime next year. The movie directed by Kirsten Dunst is said to star Dakota Fanning, portraying Sylvia’s struggles with mental illness. With each on screen portrayal, audiences dive deeper in the unknown and misunderstood life of the beautifully pained Sylvia Plath. Stay tuned for an exact release date.

Release Date: TBA 2018

Photo courtesy of Mr.WillWong